Vivo Nex Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

First, ever smartphone from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo to come with a truly bezel-less screen and a pop-up selfie camera is all set to launch today in India. The device was first unveiled as a concept phone called the Vivo APEX at the Mobile World Congress, earlier this year. The company has already launched two variants in of the device in China last month – the Vivo NEX A and Vivo NEX S but in India, it is expected to launch only Vivo NEX S variant of the device. Amazon India's Vivo Nex landing page has confirmed that the Nex S variant is launching in India - the one with the in-display fingerprint scanner. The company has also confirmed that the pricing will be somewhere between Rs. 40,990 and Rs. 49,990 and Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 5,000 discount on the exchange. Buyers will get a Rs.4000 cash-back on the purchase of Vivo NEX by paying via either HDFC Bank Credit Card or HDFC Bank with a No Cost EMI option for 6 and 9 months tenure only. The Vivo Nex India launch has been set for 12:30pm IST, and you can watch the live stream below.The device features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24 percent. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor SoC and packs 8 GB RAM with 128 GB or 256GB storage of internal storage. Vivo NEX has a 12 MP + 5 MP dual-camera setup with 4-axis optical image stabilization. The camera unit can shoot videos in 4K resolution. For selfies, the Vivo NEX comes with an 8MP pop-up selfie camera module with a f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by 4000mAh battery. On the connectivity side of things, the Vivo NEX S supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.