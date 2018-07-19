Vivo NEX Launch Offers: Cashbacks, No Cost EMIs, Free Screen Replacements And More

Vivo has introduced its new flagship smartphone in India in the form of Vivo Nex at an event in Delhi today. The smartphone comes as a continuation to Vivo’s efforts of bringing new technologies in the smartphone arena. The previous example of this was the Vivo X21, which boasted of an in-display fingerprint sensor. On similar lines, the new Vivo Nex comes with an elevating front camera, essentially enabling the company to offer a completely bezel-less display on the Vivo Nex. The new Vivo NEX has been priced at Rs 44,990 and will be available for sale starting July 21.Not only this, the new Vivo Nex comes with top-of-the-line specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, an 8GB RAM, a 128GB storage and the latest Android Oreo 8.1 operating system topped with Funtouch OS 4.0. On the optics front, the phone offers a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup at the back and a 5MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.Vivo has also initiated bookings for the device on its official website. Shipping for the same is supposed to start from July 21. What’s more, the company has put up many launch offers for the buyers, ranging from cashback to No Cost EMIs. Collectively, these launch offers can be used to bring the effective price of the smartphone way below its retail price. Here is how:Vivo Nex buyers using an HDFC credit card or HDFC EMI options for the purchase of the smartphone can avail a Rs 4000 cashback on the sale. The cashback can be availed post the transaction has taken place.The cashback will be processed post 90 days from closure of the offer for the customers paying the full amount on the HDFC Bank Credit Card. On the other hand, the customers paying via HDFC Bank EMI option, cashback amount for EMI will get adjusted against the EMI due for the month in which the cashback posting is done.The cashback will be available for all the purchases done within the period of 19th July to 31st July 2018 on the Vivo India E-Store.Through this cashback, the customers will be able to purchase the NEX for an essential price of Rs 40,990.Vivo is offering a one-time free screen replacement in case of an external damage to all those who purchase the Vivo NEX between July 19 and July 31 and activate the handset before August 15. Customers who avail this offer will need to pay Rs 990 as Labor charge. Also, the offer can be availed only once within 6 months from the date of the product activation.Vivo has also put up a buyback offer on the Vivo NEX wherein the company is promising a 50 percent value of the MOP upon returning the device in between 9-11 months. The terms and conditions on the website state "[The Buyback offer] guarantees all the eligible customers 50 % value of the MOP of the original Vivo NEX phone on the exchange of their original Vivo NEX (“Smartphone”) bought from shop.vivo.com/in"To avail the offer, customers will have to send an email to support.in@vivo.com, post which, the company will arrange a pickup for the device. The conditions for this offer to stand state that the smartphone should not be damaged and should be in a perfect working condition. All the components inside the box should be returned for the buyback offer.After the device is picked up, customers shall receive a coupon worth Assured buyback value which can be redeemed on the Vivo estore in exchange of any other smartphone available on Vivo estore. The coupon cannot be redeemed against cash and can only be used to buy another smartphone.Jio has announced a special offer for the buyers of the Vivo NEX wherein the company will be offering Cashback, Partner Coupons as well as JioSecurity Platinum to the eligible customers. The offer states “Jio Vivo Dhamaka Offer entitles a cashback of Rs 1950, partner coupons worth Rs 2100 and JioSecurity Platinum mobile application services to all Jio customers (existing and new) who will activate eligible devices on the Jio network for the first time on or after 15th July 2018 and perform a recharge of Rs 198 prepaid plan on or after 15th July, 2018 and on or before 23rd September 2018."The cashback offered through the Jio Vivo Dhamaka Offer will be in the form 39 vouchers of Rs. 50 each, cumulating to Rs 1950, which can be availed on further recharges on the user's Jio connection. In addition, the partner coupons worth Rs 2100 will be available in the form of 1 coupon for a 25 percent discount on Swiggy (up to Rs 150), 3 coupons for 15 percent off on movie tickets through PayTM (up to Rs 150) and 2 coupons for shopping on Myntra, with a Rs 1000 off on shopping worth Rs 3,999 and Rs 500 off on shopping worth Rs 1,999 at the least.In addition, customers will also get Jio Prime Security Subscription complimentary for 12 months with the Jio offer, amounting to a Rs 950 save.As mentioned on the website, the cashback vouchers and partner coupons will be credited in the MyJio app of the eligible subscriber within 72 hours of the first Recharge by the Subscriber on the smartphone. The offer is exclusive to one particular device only, which will be mapped through the IMEI number of the smartphone.