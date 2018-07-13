English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vivo Nex S India Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on July 19

The Nex S will be available for pre-order exclusively on Amazon at 1:00 PM on July 19.

News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2018, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vivo Nex S India Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on July 19
Vivo Nex. (Image: Vivo)
Vivo is set to launch the Nex S in India on July 19 and invites for the official launch has already been sent out to the press. However, the pricing of the NEX S in India has been leaked by MySmartPrice. The pricing was discovered on Amazon’s website and is believed to be Rs 48,990. It could come in 128GB and 256GB versions. Also, the smartphone could be called Nex instead of the Nex S in India. The price of the Vivo Nex S is substantially lower when compared to the Oppo Find X which was announced in India on Thursday. However, both the Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex S are priced significantly higher than the OnePlus 6 which has similar specifications but does not sport a sliding camera. The Nex S will be available for pre-order exclusively on Amazon at 1:00 PM on July 19.

Also read: Oppo A3s with 4230 mAh Battery, Snapdragon 450, Full-Notch Screen Launched at Rs 10,990

As reported earlier, the device features an all-glass design with 90 per cent of screen-to-body ratio and unlike most smartphone makers, Vivo has ditched the "notch" for the device. The smartphone would feature a pop-up selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone would also have 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. Apart from having a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, the Vivo Nex S runs Vivo's custom Fun Touch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is likely to be powered by a 4000mAh battery. The device will support dual-SIM connectivity along with Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and 4G.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts

Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts

Recommended For You

Photogallery