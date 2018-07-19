Vivo NEX vs Oppo Find X: The Pop-up Camera Phone Specs Comparison

Vivo NEX has been launched in India today as the company's latest flagship offering. What's more, the device will take on the recently launched Oppo flagship, the Oppo Find X in more than one ways. This is primarily due to the new innovative feature that both the smartphones boast of and that is their pop-up cameras. While the ideation of the pop-up camera mechanism is the same on the both Oppo Find X and the Vivo NEX and is something that has been seen for the first time in the smartphone industry, it differs in the basic mechanism. Here is what is different in both the smartphones and how they compete with each other.Oppo and Vivo have both gone for a sliding mechanism for their cameras in order to enable a larger display area on the smartphones, even skipping the trending notch design. The mechanism of the cameras, however, is different on both. While the Oppo smartphone uses a full-length mechanical slider that houses both the front and the back camera as well as some sensors including those enabling face recognition. Meanwhile, the Vivo NEX appoints a small pop-up mechanism that only houses the selfie camera. This restricts the device's capability though as it skips the face recognition support and instead uses Vivo's in-house in-display fingerpint sensor technology as a security.You can have an idea of how the mechanisms work through these pictures:This is where both the smartphones go neck to neck. As for their displays, the Oppo Find X sports a 6.42 Inch AMOLED display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Vivo NEX dons a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ (2316x1080) resolution and a similar 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both the smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 845. Memory offerings on the Oppo Find X include an 8GB RAM and a 256GB storage whereas the Vivo NEX offers an 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage. Both also run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with their respective skins on top, i.e. the ColorOS 5.1 for the Find X and the FunTouch 4.0 for the Vivo NEX. Interestingly, the Oppo Find X also comes with Android P Beta support.The NEX is a little on the heavier side with a 199 grams weight while the Find X restricts it to 186 grams. As for their optics, both come with a dual camera setup at the back with a 20MP+16MP setup on the Find X and a 12MP+5MP combination on the Vivo NEX. At the front, the Find X sports a 25-megapixel AI-powered selfie camera, while the Vivo NEX is restricted to an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.Vivo NEX comes with a bigger battery backup though, with a 4000 mAh battery whereas the Oppo Find X's battery is limited to 3730 mAh but comes with VOOC charging support.This is where the major difference kicks in. Oppo has been pretty aggressive on the pricing part for its product, setting its MRP at Rs 60,000. Meanwhile, Vivo also has introduced the NEX as its premium smartphone and hence has kept it a bit higher on the price point than the rest of the Vivo line-up, at Rs 44,990. This, however, is quite a good deal if it was to be compared with the price tag of the Oppo Find X.