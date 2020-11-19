Vivo OriginOS Unveiled With New Design, Enhanced Widgets, Memory Optimisation and More

Vivo has finally unveiled its new Android-based custom skin, OriginOS in China. The OriginOS succeeds Vivo's existing custom skin FuntouchOS and features a complete design overhaul that prioritises widgets, a grid-like design, and more. Additionally, the new interface brings updated app icons, animations, gestures, and more. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to announce its availability details, though previous reports had suggested that the OriginOS may debut with the next Vivo X60 series smartphones - expected to launch early next year.

Starting with the layout, as per information available on Weibo (via GSMArena), the new OriginOS software comes with a grid-like interface that Vivo says is inspired by the sliding puzzle game called Huarong Dao (Chinese version of Klotski). Several app widgets are also getting new animations, for instance, the weather widget will change the look when it is sunny or rainy, similarly, the SMS app will have notification bubbles that will show the number of unread texts. Moreover, users can now view notifications directly via the improved widgets which the company refers as "Nano Alerts." The OriginOS also includes 26 gesture combinations that start with a tap at the bottom of the screen. It also has a SuperCard feature, that can be summoned from any direction to enable users to make payments via the smartphone seamlessly. There are a bunch of new "behavioural wallpapers" that simulate complex motions such as budding of a flower.

In terms of performance, Vivo claims that the OriginOS will be much less resource-intensive compared to the FuntouchOS that runs on Vivo smartphones. It includes a Multi-Turbo 5.0 feature to aid memory optimisation. Notably, the new Android-based custom skin by Vivo does not carry any of the stock Android look (as per the available photos). It could be a setback for some users who had been expecting a cleaner stock Android experience that was also missing from the FuntouchOS. With the new widgets and animations, it will be interesting to see how the Android-based interface optimises battery.