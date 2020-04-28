Vivo Overthrows Samsung to Become Second Largest Smartphone Vendor in India

Samsung has been battling it out with Xiaomi for a while now to claim the top spot in the Indian smartphone market. The company now has another brand to worry about as a report claims that Vivo has taken over the second spot.

According to a recent market report by Canalys, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo had a market share of 19.9 percent shipping 6.7 million phones in Q1 2020. The company also witnessed a 48.9 percent growth in annual shipments. On the other hand, Samsung had a market share of 18.9 percent in India with a decline of 13.7 percent.

Xiaomi continues to be on the top spot with 30.6 percent market share, shipping 10.3 million devices with an annual growth of 8.4 percent. Realme was reportedly the biggest gainer as it saw year-on-year shipments jumping by 200 percent, sitting in a comfortable 4th spot, right after Samsung.

While this might be good news for Chinese smartphone makers, it is notable that all manufacturers are expected to witness a sharp decline in sales in the coming quarter due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The nationwide lockdown has put a halt on the selling of electronics across the country, both online and offline. It is expected that some relaxation might be given in the month of May, however, there is no confirmation from the government as of yet.

