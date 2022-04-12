Vivo Pad Android Tablet With Snapdragon 870 And 44W Fast Charging Launched: All Details

Vivo Pad is the company’s first tablet in the market. Vivo Pad was announced on Tuesday along with the Vivo X Fold foldable smartphone, another first for the brand in the market. Vivo Pad joins a host of premium tablets out there, but its features and capabilities are available at a more reasonable price.

The Vivo Android tablet supports 44W fast charging, has a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

Vivo Pad Price

Vivo Pad price starts from CNY 2,499 (Rs 29,800 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The price goes up to CNY 2,999 (Rs 35,700 approx) for which you have the 8GB + 256GB variant. Vivo Pad as stylus and keyboard accessories that can be picked up separately.

Vivo Pad Specifications

Vivo Pad features an 11-inch WQXGA display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and offers 2560×1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is not expandable.

It has quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos but you don’t get a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet has a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front of the tablet gets an 8-megapixel snapper.

Vivo Pad runs on Android 11-based OriginOS interface, similar to the smartphones available in China. The device should get the Android 12 update sometime this year. For connectivity, Vivo Pad has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type C interface. The tablet packs an 8,040mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi and most likely OnePlus entering the tablet market with the same impetus as their focus on smartphones.

The segment could definitely use some challengers, and these Chinese brands have a strong core of products that can become equally appealing to consumers across the globe.

