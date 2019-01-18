English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart

The sale will commence on Amazon from January 20th till 23rd whereas the sale on Flipkart will start from January 20th till January 22nd, 2019.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Vivo today announced the four day ‘Vivo Republic Day Sale’ on Amazon and Flipkart offering special discounts, exchange offers and No-cost EMI option on a range of Vivo smartphones. The sale will commence on Amazon from January 20th till 23rd whereas the sale on Flipkart will start from January 20th till January 22nd, 2019. Amazon Prime members will get 12-hour early access from 12 noon January 19 while Flipkart Plus members will get early access from 8pm onwards on January 19.

Speaking on the announcement, Jerome Chen, Senior VP, Vivo India, said, “Vivo wants to make the 70th Republic day special for all its consumers. Through our Republic Day sale, consumers will have a chance to buy their favourite Vivo smartphone at lucrative attractive prices and additional benefits. We are confident that our innovation led products will empower more and more consumers to make the most of their everyday life.”

List of offers:
vivo sale new

In addition to this sale, consumers can also avail 10% Discount using HDFC Cards on Amazon.in and SBI credit Card on Flipkart.com.
