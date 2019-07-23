Vivo S1 Expected to Launch in India on August 7; Here's What to Expect

The Vivo S1 has been confirmed to launch in India on August 7. The S1 is the latest in the Vivo S-series range of smartphones and was launched in Indonesia earlier this month. Although Vivo has not officially announced the price for the S1 in India, its Indonesian counterpart is available for 3,599,000 Indonesian Rupiah, or approximately Rs 17,800, in the ‘Cosmic Green’ and ‘Skyline Blue’ colour variants.

In March earlier this year, Vivo had launched the S1 and S1 Pro in China. However, it had made changes in the phone’s hardware for the global market. The Vivo S1 will feature a 6.38-inch full HD+ (2340x1080) Super AMOLED display with a water drop-style notch and a triple rear camera setup. The device will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. This is the only configuration in which the phone is expected to be available. The global variant of the Vivo S1 runs FuntouchOS 9 based on Android Pie.

As far as optics are concerned, the S1’s triple rear camera setup offers a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There’s also a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens. Connectivity options for Vivo’s latest offering include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. This smartphone also comes with a 4,500mAh battery. Vivo has roped in Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan for promoting the S1 in the Indian Market along with extensive advertising on all its social media platforms.