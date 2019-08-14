Vivo S1 Going on Sale Today in India: Price, Specifications, Offers and More

The newly launched Vivo S1 will be going on sale today through popular. Launched last week, the smartphone is already selling via offline retailers. Customers can now get their hands on the handset through online purchase. Notably, only the 4GB RAM variant will go on sale online while the 6GB RAM variant will be available at a later period. Highlights of the phone include and AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple camera setup at the back and a large 4,500mAh battery.

The Vivo S1 is priced at Rs 17,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant and is being offered in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour options. The handset is going on sale via Flipkart, Amazon India, and Vivo India’s own online e-store. Some of the launch offers include a 7.5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions, and up to Rs 10,000 benefits for Jio subscribers.

The handset is also comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,990, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 19,990. The availability of these two variants is not known for now.

The Vivo S1 comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch design. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. The phone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The camera offers various features like HDR, Live photo, PDAF, AI super wide-angle, portrait mode, and a bunch of AI features.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with the company's own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support.

