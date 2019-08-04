Take the pledge to vote

Vivo S1 Pre-Orders Begin Ahead of Official Launch on August 7: Everything You Need to Know

The Vivo S1 houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
Vivo S1 Pre-Orders Begin Ahead of Official Launch on August 7: Everything You Need to Know
The Vivo S1 houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has started taking pre-orders through offline stores for its upcoming S1 smartphone which will be launched in India on August 7. The pre-orders for the device would continue till August 7 and the customer needs to pay Rs 2,000 for the same, according to a report by GizmoChina. The device is expected to come in three variants, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The handset features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. The phone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company's own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support.

