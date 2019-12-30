Vivo S1 Pro Set for Mid-January Launch in India: Here's What We Know So Far

Vivo is expected to launch its new Vivo S1 Pro smartphone in India in mid-January. The phone is expected to come at a price of Rs 19,990 in for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant as per reports. The Chinese smartphone giant might also launch another version of the S1 Pro phone with a 6GB RAM. Notably, the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone has already been launched in the Philippines.

The handset is expected to feature a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch design. The Vivo S1 Pro will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. At the back, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup with a Samsung GM1 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel camera with a macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from that, the Vivo S1 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel front camera to take selfies. The handset will come with Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouchOS 9.2 skin on top.

Other features include a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, 4G connectivity, dual-SIM support and USB Type-C port. The handset launched in Philippines in two colour variants- Fancy Sky and Knight Black. However, Vivo India has been teasing the handset suggesting that the phone will come in Fancy Sky and Blue color options in India.

