Vivo S1 Pro With 32MP Selfie Popup Camera, Snapdragon 675, Up to 8GB RAM Launched

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo after launching Vivo S1 has now launched a new variant of the same device the Vivo S1 Pro. The Vivo S1 Pro has been announced in China, however, it will only go up sale starting May 9. The device has currently been launched in two colour options -- Blue and Red. The pricing of the phone has also been announced by Vivo. Interestingly, both the variants of the device have been launched at the same price, CNY 2698.The Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5.9 and comes equipped with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and one also gets the option to expand storage up to 256 GB via a microSD card.In terms of optics, the Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 32MP selfie camera. The selfie camera is hidden behind the display and uses a pop-up mechanism similar to the regular S1. The back of the S1 Pro has a triple camera setup with the primary camera having a 48-MP sensor. The other two cameras at the back have an 8-MP wide-angle sensor, and another 5-MP depth sensor.Vivo S1 Pro is backed by a decent 3,700 mAh battery and uses microUSB port instead of Type-C for data transfer and charging. The phone comes with Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS UI on top and has two colour options - Blue and Red.