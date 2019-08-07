Vivo S1 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More

Vivo will be launching a new smartphone for the Indian market today. Dubbed as the ‘S1’, the new smartphone has been available for pre-order through offline stores by paying Rs 2,000 for the same. Highlights of the phone include an AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple camera setup at the back and a large 4,500mAh battery.

The handset should be similar to what was showcased in Indonesia and we can also expect similar pricing of IDR 3,599,000 (Rs 17,800 approx). The official pricing for India should be unveiled at the launch event which is expected to start at 4.30PM IST.

From what we know, the Vivo S1 will feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. The phone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

It will run on Android 9 Pie OS with the company's own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.