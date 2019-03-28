English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo S1 With Notchless Display, Helio P70 And 25MP Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched: Here Are The Details

Vivo S1 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.95 percent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
After launching the Vivo V15 Pro in India, the company has introduced a similar looking mid-ranger in the form of the Vivo S1 in China. The device will go on sale starting April 3 and the pre-bookings will kick off on April 1. The Vivo S1 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The S1 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.95 percent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor.

In terms of optics, he phone employs a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For the front, the phone features a 24.8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable with a microSD card slot. It runs Android 9.0 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9. Plus, the device caters to gamers as well with a Game Turbo mode. Its fingerprint sensor is still mounted on the back and it packs a 3,940mAh battery.

In China, the Vivo S1 comes with a price tag of CNY 2,298 -- which roughly translates Rs 24,500. Rumours suggest that the Vivo S1 will come to India.
