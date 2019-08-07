Vivo S1 With Triple-Rear Camera, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features, Design and More

Vivo S1 has officially been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 17,990. The highlights of the phone include an AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple camera setup at the back and a large 4,500mAh battery.

The handset is being offered in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, as well as 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 18,990, and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 19,990. Vivo is offering two colour variants- Skyline Blue and Diamond Black. The 4GB RAM variant will go on sale from August 8, and the other two variants will be made available in future sales.

The Vivo S1 comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch design. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. The phone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The camera offers various features like HDR, Live photo, PDAF, AI super wide-angle, portrait mode, and a bunch of AI features.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with the company's own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support.

Launch offers include 7.5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions, along with benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Jio. There is also a Paytm cashback when using Paytm in shops, and 10 percent exchange value on Instacash.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.