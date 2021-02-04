Vivo S7t 5G With Dual Front Cameras, Dimensity 820 SoC Launched: Price, Specs and Availability

Vivo has refreshed its Vivo S7 lineup with the new Vivo S7t 5G smartphone. The device looks similar to the original Vivo S7 that was released in China in August 2020. The new Vivo S7t 5G comes with dual front cameras similar to the regular model. Other notable features of the latest Vivo 5G smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 765G SoC present in the Vivo S7. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup.

Currently, the Vivo S7t 5G smartphone is available in China in a single storage model of 8GB RAM + 128GB for CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs 30,500). It comes in in Black and Monet Diffuse colour options, and customers can purchase the smartphone from the Vivo China store. The Vivo S7 remains unavailable in India, and the Vivo S7t 5G's launch in India also appears to be uncertain.

In terms of features, the Vivo S7t sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 408ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC paired with comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is non-expandable. The smartphone also supports dual-SIM cards (Nano) runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

The triple rear camera module is similar to that of the Vivo S7, which is a square-shape module. In contrast, the Vivo S7e that was launched in November 2020 has a vertically-aligned rectangular rear camera module. The rear camera setup on the Vivo S7t includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.28 lens aperture.

Other notable features on the Vivo S7t 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.