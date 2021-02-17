Vivo S9 Could Be Made From Aerospace Aluminum, Other Key Specifications Leaked

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is bringing is Vivo S9 smartphone soon. Ahead of any official announcement, the Vivo S9 specifications have been leaked online, along with an image of the smartphone, hinting at a dual front camera setup. The Vivo S9 is rumoured to come with a 90Hz display and up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to launch next month and will be a successor to the Vivo S7.

According to the specifications shared by a couple of tipsters on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, the Vivo S9 may come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also rumoured to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1100 chipset paired with two RAM options - 8GB and 12GB RAM. The Vivo S9 is also claimed to have received a score of 600,000 on AnTuTu. In terms of storage, the Vivo S9 is rumoured to come with two storage options - 128GB and 256GB of internal storage, according to the recent leak.

It is also being reported that the Vivo S9 will come with a dual front camera setup which will include a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an ultra-wide secondary shooter. In addition to the selfie cameras, the recent leaks claim that there will be a triple camera setup at the rear, without hinting at any details about the rear camera module.

Further, the Vivo S9 may also have a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is also tipped to come with 2.5D glass at the back for protection and is made out of an aerospace aluminum-magnesium allow material. Renders of the smartphone suggest at a similar design to the predecessor, the Vivo S7 along with a gradient finish on the back panel.