Vivo Set to Launch 'NEX S' in India on July 19
The smartphone would feature a pop-up selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Vivo Nex S.
Smartphone maker Vivo would launch its nearly bezel-less smartphone -- "NEX S" in India on July 19. The device features an all-glass design with 90 per cent of screen-to-body ratio and unlike most smartphone makers, Vivo has ditched the "notch" for the device. The smartphone would feature a pop-up selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone would come with 12MP+5MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front shooter for selfies.
Apart from having a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, the Vivo Nex S runs Vivo's custom Fun Touch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 4000mAh battery.
The device supports dual SIM connectivity along with Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and 4G.
