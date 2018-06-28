English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Vivo Set to Launch 'NEX S' in India on July 19

The smartphone would feature a pop-up selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

IANS

Updated:June 28, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
Vivo Nex S.
Smartphone maker Vivo would launch its nearly bezel-less smartphone -- "NEX S" in India on July 19. The device features an all-glass design with 90 per cent of screen-to-body ratio and unlike most smartphone makers, Vivo has ditched the "notch" for the device. The smartphone would feature a pop-up selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone would come with 12MP+5MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front shooter for selfies.

Apart from having a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, the Vivo Nex S runs Vivo's custom Fun Touch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

The device supports dual SIM connectivity along with Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and 4G.

