Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Vivo Shows Off The Multi-Turbo Engine For Gaming at The 2019 PUBG Global Championship

The Multi-Turbo Engine adds and software and hardware tweaks to improve the gaming experience on smartphones.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 31, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vivo Shows Off The Multi-Turbo Engine For Gaming at The 2019 PUBG Global Championship
Image for Representation
Loading...

Chinese smartphone company Vivo has showcased its new Multi-Turbo Engine at the PUBG Mobile Club Open championship in Berlin. The Shenzhen-based company has been working on software features that enhance gaming performance on smartphones. The new features are clubbed under the umbrella Multi-Turbo Engine.

The Multi-Turbo Engine adds and software and hardware tweaks to improve the gaming experience on smartphones. This includes Game Turbo, Centre Turbo, Cooling Turbo and AI Turbo. Game Turbo connects to the game performance SDK to enable specific optimizations to PUBG Mobile and other popular mobile games on the NEX. Center Turbo gives a priority to the CPU and internal storage when running games, to improve the game load speeds and also quickens up the data reading speed from the storage. This helps in reducing the frames per second (FPS) lag up to 78 per cent. A Cooling Turbo is present with thermal management features and an AI Turbo intelligently allocates CPU and graphics resources for better performance.

Vivo is the main partner of PUBG Mobile Global Championship and all players of the 16 teams playing in the final were seen using a Vivo NEX smartphone with Multi-Turbo Engine and Turbo Mode. The PUBG Mobile Club Open Championship in Berlin saw players using the Vivo NEX, enabled with the Multi-Turbo Mode that optimizes the display specifically for PUBG Mobile. It comes as a result of the partnership between the developers of the game and the smartphone company and it supports HDR+ Extreme and delivers a stable high frame rate. This feature is open to all Vivo NEX owners with their device running the latest FunTouchOS 9 version.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram