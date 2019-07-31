Vivo Shows Off The Multi-Turbo Engine For Gaming at The 2019 PUBG Global Championship

Chinese smartphone company Vivo has showcased its new Multi-Turbo Engine at the PUBG Mobile Club Open championship in Berlin. The Shenzhen-based company has been working on software features that enhance gaming performance on smartphones. The new features are clubbed under the umbrella Multi-Turbo Engine.

The Multi-Turbo Engine adds and software and hardware tweaks to improve the gaming experience on smartphones. This includes Game Turbo, Centre Turbo, Cooling Turbo and AI Turbo. Game Turbo connects to the game performance SDK to enable specific optimizations to PUBG Mobile and other popular mobile games on the NEX. Center Turbo gives a priority to the CPU and internal storage when running games, to improve the game load speeds and also quickens up the data reading speed from the storage. This helps in reducing the frames per second (FPS) lag up to 78 per cent. A Cooling Turbo is present with thermal management features and an AI Turbo intelligently allocates CPU and graphics resources for better performance.

Vivo is the main partner of PUBG Mobile Global Championship and all players of the 16 teams playing in the final were seen using a Vivo NEX smartphone with Multi-Turbo Engine and Turbo Mode. The PUBG Mobile Club Open Championship in Berlin saw players using the Vivo NEX, enabled with the Multi-Turbo Mode that optimizes the display specifically for PUBG Mobile. It comes as a result of the partnership between the developers of the game and the smartphone company and it supports HDR+ Extreme and delivers a stable high frame rate. This feature is open to all Vivo NEX owners with their device running the latest FunTouchOS 9 version.