1-min read

Vivo Sub-Brand iQOO to Launch Smartphone with Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM on March 1

Vivo has confirmed this information as it teased a flagship smartphone on social media platforms.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Following the footsteps of Xiaomi, Huawei and Oppo, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo recently announced a new sub-brand of its own called iQOO. While the name sounds completely ridiculous, the company has confirmed that it will be launching the first handset under the new lineup on March 1 in China.

Vivo has confirmed this information as it teased a flagship smartphone on social media platforms. The company is said to be testing the device for a while now and along with the teaser some key specifications of the upcoming handset were also revealed.

Expect the first handset fromiQOO to feature the new Snapdragon 855 chipset. It will also get 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and other features like NFC, Super HDR camera, and USB Type-C. It is also expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging as well.

Considering the features, and the kind of teasers the company has released, it seems that the handset could targeted at gamers and compete against smartphones like the Nubia Red Magic, Asus ROG Phone, Razer Phone and Xiaomi Black Shark.

The first handset from iQOO will be unveiled at an event in Shenzhen, March 1. In its post on Weibo, the company has asked fans to register for the event where select fans will be flown to watch the launch event. Apart from the tagline ‘Born powerful and monster inside’ there is no other information around the device or the launch event.
