Vivo T1 Pro, T1 44W Smartphones to Launch in India on May 4: What We Know

Vivo is already refreshing its new T-smartphone series with Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 44W. Both phones will launch in India on May 4 at noon and retail via Vivo channels and Flipkart. The company has also set up a dedicated page on Flipkart that highlights that the Vivo T1 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The same chipset features some notable devices like Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and iQoo Z6 Pro 5G.

Moreover, the Vivo T1 Pro will come with 66W fast charging support that can power up the device to 50 percent in 18 minutes. The phone will come with a USB-C port that’s become the standard on Android smartphones. The Flipkart page highlights that the camera and display specifications will be revealed officially in the coming days.

The page further highlights the two colour variants of the Vivo T1 Pro, and the rear camera setup now features a different design. We can notice a large sensor and two more sensors inside a circular housing. Interestingly, the Vivo T1 Pro looks similar to the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G that is already available in India for starting Rs 23,999. The same phone by Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo features 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 778G chipset, and 66W fast charging.

Vivo’s upcoming Vivo T1 Pro could likely be a rebranded iQoo Z6 Pro 5G for the Indian smartphone market, though the brand may add some tweaks. The poster shows the phone will be available in Black and Blue colours.

On the other hand, the Vivo T1 44W could be more or less similar to the Vivo T1 that launched in India in February 2022. The packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Vivo T1 44W could also be a rebranded iQoo Z6 4G that supports similar fast charging tech. However, the Vivo T1 comes with the Snapdragon 685 SoC, while the iQoo Z6 4G features Snapdragon 680 chipset.

