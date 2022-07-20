Vivo T1x Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC And 90Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Vivo has launched its new budget device in India called the Vivo T1x. This smartphone caters to an audience which is still happy buying a 4G-enabled handset, which helps them save on money. This Vivo phone has dual rear cameras, features a 90Hz display and packs a large capacity battery. You also get it with Android 12 OS out of the box, giving you the latest features.

Vivo T1x Smartphone Price In India

Vivo T1x prices in India start from Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Vivo also has the 4GB + 128GB storage option for Rs 12,999 and a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 14,999. The device will be available online from July 27 in the country.

Vivo T1x Specifications

Vivo T1x features a 6.58-inch LCD display but with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It offers full HD resolution, comes with a waterdrop notch, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 per cent.

Vivo has powered the phone with the Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and offers 128GB storage which is further expandable. Even the RAM is virtually expandable by up to 2GB.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2–megapixel macro sensor. Vivo claims the main camera can shoot quality photos in low light thanks to the super night mode. The front of the phone gets an 8-megapixel snapper.

Vivo T1x runs on the Funtouch OS 12 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system, which makes it one of the few in this price range to get this version.

Vivo T1x comes loaded with a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W charging speed. Vivo has equipped the device with a 4-layer cooling system which claims to help with better thermal management while gaming.

