Vivo to Launch V15 Pro in India With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera: Here’s Everything We Know
The new V15 and V15 Pro will be going official on 20 February and by the looks of it, they will be a mid-range devices.
The new V15 and V15 Pro will be going official on 20 February and by the looks of it, they will be a mid-range devices.
Vivo is all-set to launch a brand new pop-up selfie camera equipped smartphone in India. The new V15 and V15 Pro will be going official on 20 February and by the looks of it, they will be a mid-range devices.
The Chinese smartphone maker has released a teaser on Twitter and Facebook confirming the devices as well as an official photo. The highlight feature of the phone(s) will be that it will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is going to pop-out whenever required. This should be similar to what we saw on he Vivo Nex smartphone.
What’s more, at least one of them is going to feature a triple camera setup on the back placed in a module, which seems will also be the unit that houses the front pop-up selfie camera, but let’s just hold on to that until it goes official.
A recent leak also gives us an idea as to how the spec-sheet might look like. The triple camera setup at the back could feature a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel sensor which we are assuming will capture depth information. There is no fingerprint sensor visible on the device so it is safe to assume that it could have a fingerprint scanner embedded in its 6.39-inch AMOLED screen. By the way, that display looks quite something as we are not seeing any forehead or chin in the promotional photos. Other than that, we can expect a Snapdragon 675 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and a battery unit rated at 3,700 mAh.
