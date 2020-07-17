Vivo TWS Neo Earbuds With 22 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Price and More Details Here

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced the launch of its first true wireless earbuds in India alongside the new X50 and X50 Pro smartphones during its online event. The hearables called the Vivo TWS Neo, were first introduced in China last month packing 14.2mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth v5.2 with smart controls and aptX audio codec support for connectivity and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The Vivo TWS Neo is priced at Rs 5,990 and sold in Blue and White colour options. However, availability details of the Vivo TWS Neo are yet to be disclosed by the company.

Vivo TWS Neo Specifications and Features

The biggest talking point of the Vivo TWS Neo Earbuds is its battery life. Vivo says that the battery on its latest earphones can last for up to a total of 22 hours along with the charging case. As far as the specs of the battery are concerned, there is a 27mAh battery in each earbud while the charging case has a 415mAh battery. Moreover, the earbuds take 45 minutes to charge completely, while the charging case takes around 100 minutes to fully charge using the USB Type-C port.

The Vivo TWS Neo which looks pretty similar to the Apple AirPods also supports Vivo's in-house DeepX Stereo Sound effects, an audio enhancement feature currently available on select Vivo smartphones. The earbuds also offer dual capacitive in-ear detection and support instant connection, Google Assistant compatibility and a "Find My TWS Neo" device locator feature. According to the company, the earbuds also sports AI noise-cancelling feature as well.