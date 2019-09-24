Vivo U10 Launched with Triple Rear Camera at Rs 8,990: Full Specs Here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its new budget smartphone, Vivo U10, in India. The device will be available at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. There is also the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs 9,990. Besides, the top-end model of the Vivo U10 that comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,990, the company said in a statement. "Our new U series is born to empower the needs of young millennials. The first product in this series, the Vivo U10, incorporates the best in class features in the sub Rs 12,000 category and will play an essential role in solidifying our online presence in the Indian market," Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The phone will go on sale through Amazon.in and the Vivo India website starting September 29. The phone features a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) IPS Halo Full View Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone houses a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP bokeh camera for portrait shots at the back. There is also an 8MP camera sensor at the front for selfies. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.