Vivo U10 Launching in India on September 24: Expected Price, Features, and More
The Vivo U10 will be a budget-oriented smartphone and could very well be launched under the Rs 12,000 price range.
The Vivo U10 will be a budget-oriented smartphone and could very well be launched under the Rs 12,000 price range.
After introducing the Z and S-series smartphones in India, Vivo is all set to launch its new U-series. Vivo had previously launched two Z-series – Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1X, and one S-series – Vivo S1 smartphones in India. Vivo U10 will be the first smartphone under the U-series, which is expected to launch in India on September 24.
The company has partnered with Amazon India and the handset should be available on the e-commerce portal right after its launch. "Our association with Amazon.in for our brand-new U-series portfolio will help us cater to the specific needs of our Gen Z customers who want a reliable, responsive and performance-driven smartphone that fits their budget well," said Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India.
Some of the key features of the handset have been revealed via a dedicated product page as well as a listing on Amazon India. The upcoming smartphone will sport 18W fast charging support along with a big battery. Vivo will be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, although it isn't confirmed as to which variant will be used. The page also shows the front of the handset which includes a water-drop style display with a slight chin at the bottom.
The Vivo U10 is expected to be a budget segment smartphones. Some media reports claim that with the Vivo U1 India price will be under Rs 12,000. With the U-series Vivo is aiming to strengthen its online business in India. For the U-series will is using the same strategy as the Z-series. The company has said that it aims to take on other phones that fall under the budget category like the Realme C2 or the Redmi 7A.
"We strongly believe in offering innovative and personalised experiences that meet the varied preferences and requirements of our customers across the country," further Nipun Marya added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9 Wild Card Entrant Urvashi Dholakia Gets into Argument With Ahmed Khan
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral
- Women's Nationals Played on Appalling Football Pitches Because Officials 'Can't Challenge Nature'
- BJP Exploiting West Bengal’s Political Affair With Festivals but it Began with the Trinamool Congress
- Justin Trudeau Kicks off Tough Re-election Campaign after Dissolution of Canadian Parliament