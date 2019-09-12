Vivo U10 Launching in India on September 24: Expected Price, Features, and More

After introducing the Z and S-series smartphones in India, Vivo is all set to launch its new U-series. Vivo had previously launched two Z-series – Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1X, and one S-series – Vivo S1 smartphones in India. Vivo U10 will be the first smartphone under the U-series, which is expected to launch in India on September 24.

The company has partnered with Amazon India and the handset should be available on the e-commerce portal right after its launch. "Our association with Amazon.in for our brand-new U-series portfolio will help us cater to the specific needs of our Gen Z customers who want a reliable, responsive and performance-driven smartphone that fits their budget well," said Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Some of the key features of the handset have been revealed via a dedicated product page as well as a listing on Amazon India. The upcoming smartphone will sport 18W fast charging support along with a big battery. Vivo will be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, although it isn't confirmed as to which variant will be used. The page also shows the front of the handset which includes a water-drop style display with a slight chin at the bottom.

The Vivo U10 is expected to be a budget segment smartphones. Some media reports claim that with the Vivo U1 India price will be under Rs 12,000. With the U-series Vivo is aiming to strengthen its online business in India. For the U-series will is using the same strategy as the Z-series. The company has said that it aims to take on other phones that fall under the budget category like the Realme C2 or the Redmi 7A.

"We strongly believe in offering innovative and personalised experiences that meet the varied preferences and requirements of our customers across the country," further Nipun Marya added.

