Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Vivo U10 Launching Today in India: How to Watch Livestream

The new Vivo U10 will be an online-exclusive offering and will feature a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support and a triple camera at the back.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vivo U10 Launching Today in India: How to Watch Livestream
The new Vivo U10 will be an online-exclusive offering and will feature a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support and a triple camera at the back.
Loading...

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch a new handset in India dubbed the Vivo U10. The company has been teasing the device for a while now and by the looks of it, the handset will be a budgeted offering with decent features onboard. The handset is also said to be an online-exclusive offering from the company.

The launch of the Vivo U10 is scheduled to commence at 12PM and will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can head over there or just watch the livestream that we have embedded here.

Some of the key features of the handset have been revealed via a dedicated product page as well as a listing on Amazon India. The upcoming smartphone will sport 18W fast charging support along with a big battery. Expect a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch design. At the back the handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth capture. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and a big 5,000mAh battery.

The Vivo U10 is expected to be a budget segment smartphones. Some media reports claim that with the Vivo U1 India price will be under Rs 12,000. With the U-series Vivo is aiming to strengthen its online business in India. For the U-series will is using the same strategy as the Z-series. The company has said that it aims to take on other phones that fall under the budget category like the Realme C2 or the Redmi 7A.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram