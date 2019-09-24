Vivo U10 Launching Today in India: How to Watch Livestream

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch a new handset in India dubbed the Vivo U10. The company has been teasing the device for a while now and by the looks of it, the handset will be a budgeted offering with decent features onboard. The handset is also said to be an online-exclusive offering from the company.

The launch of the Vivo U10 is scheduled to commence at 12PM and will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can head over there or just watch the livestream that we have embedded here.

Some of the key features of the handset have been revealed via a dedicated product page as well as a listing on Amazon India. The upcoming smartphone will sport 18W fast charging support along with a big battery. Expect a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch design. At the back the handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth capture. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and a big 5,000mAh battery.

The Vivo U10 is expected to be a budget segment smartphones. Some media reports claim that with the Vivo U1 India price will be under Rs 12,000. With the U-series Vivo is aiming to strengthen its online business in India. For the U-series will is using the same strategy as the Z-series. The company has said that it aims to take on other phones that fall under the budget category like the Realme C2 or the Redmi 7A.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.