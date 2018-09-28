Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price.

Pick up the new Vivo V11 Pro, and the first thing you notice is a sleek design. And it is not just the looks, but the fact that it also packs in a lot of interesting features which we will explain in detail. Does all that make the V11 Pro worth your money? After all, this has a lot of competition at the Rs 26,000 price point, and consumers are spoilt for choice. The VIVO V11 Pro comes with a noticeable screen size of 6.41 inches. This is the first V-series phone to get a 'waterdrop' notch with in-screen fingerprint option. It sports a super AMOLED screen which is efficient and looks good. The in-display fingerprint display is visible very prominently as soon as you will open the device and is highlighted with a circular display.Although the phone is big in size and weighs 156 gm, it is surprisingly light and not as heavy as the premium offering by the company - the Nex. The body is curvy on the edges which give it the smoother finish. V11 Pro comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and supports dual sim. The speakers and the charging port at the bottom are quite similar so nothing new on the button layout front. What we find missing in the phone is the water and dust resistant body so you have to be extra careful on that front.Once you set up the in-screen fingerprint sensor, all you need to do is press your finger down on the display and it should unlock the phone. During our extensive use of the phone, the in-screen fingerprint recognises the finger most of the time, but the key to it is placing your finger properly with a slight pressure on the screen. It is a little disconcerting to press down hard on your phone's display, but that is what this technology demands. In contrast to that, the facial recognition feature works pretty fast, just raise the phone to the eye level and its all done. The response time is quite minimal and it worked accurately for us.Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE Octa-core processor the V11 Pro offers decent overall performance. The processor gets the required support from the 6 GB RAM which the phone is offering. We tried a lot of games and apps for a considerable amount of time and not once did the phone show any signs of lagging. We didn't face any heating issues during our extensive use of the phone either. The VIVO V11 comes with a 64 GB inbuilt storage which is expandable upto 256 GB via a microSD card. From the 64GB of the inbuilt storage, you will get around 46 GB for your apps, media content and files.The camera is an important and major highlight of the Vivo V11 Pro. It comes with a 12 MP+ 5MP dual rear camera setup. The front camera has a massive 25 MP super-high-resolution sensor. Pictures clicked during the day captures are fine details along with good colours. You get a lot of options and different modes such as panorama, Doc, Professional and AI Face Beauty to select from. AI Face beauty mode Every time you will open the camera to click pictures you will see AI Face beauty as the default mode. the AI low light mode algorithm has been optimized, and it takes multiple images at different exposures and combines them for enhancing brightness in low light conditions while retaining the details and bright picture. The videos recorded on the V11 are jerk free and you get options like the Slow motion and time lapse along with face beauty feature. Though one feature which we missed is the electronic stabilisation.The V11 Pro packs a 3400 Mah battery which is non-removable. it is equipped with what Vivo calls the dual-engine charging. This charges up the large 3400mAh battery quite quickly. In terms of battery life, we got over a day and a half of backup on our regular usage, which is good considering a 6.4-inch screen.The Vivo V11 Pro tries its best to deliver everything a casual user seeks in a mid-range smartphone, priced at 25,990. It has shortcomings, such as a sluggish fingerprint sensor, but overall the V11 Pro offers a good mix of features and performance that cannot be ignored.