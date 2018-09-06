English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo V11 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
The Vivo V11 Pro India launch has been set for 12pm IST, and you can watch the live stream on its website. The live stream will be hosted on Facebook and YouTube too.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone Vivo V11 Pro today at an event in Mumbai. The phone is going to look similar to the Vivo X23 that is launching in China on the same day. As per reports, V11 Pro has been launched for a price of THB 9,999 (Rs 21,800 approx.) in Thailand. Vivo is expected to bring the handset in the Indian market for a price in the Rs 20,000-30,000 range. The teasers have been posted on the Vivo's official twitter handle. One of the teasers shows that the Vivo V11 Pro will be featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor which has been though also confirmed by the launch invite. The Vivo V11 Pro India launch has been set for 12pm IST, and you can watch the live stream on its website. The live stream will be hosted on Facebook and YouTube too.
The V11 Pro will sport a big 6.41-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a fingerprint sensor placed beneath the screen. Under the hood, the V11 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 AI processor which is mainly designed for the phones in the mid-tier. The phone will come paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.
In terms of optics the device houses a main 12MP sensor paired with a 5MP depth camera, with Dual Pixel technology, AI Scene recognition, and other software enhancements. At the front, you get a large 25MP sensor, which can take portrait shots, and assists in Face Unlock.
The smartphone will include a 3400mAh battery with dual engine fast charging support.
