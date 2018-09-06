English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo V11 Pro With 6GB RAM, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
Vivo V11 Pro’s price in India is Rs 25,990 and it will be available in two gradient colour combinations – Starry Night and Dazzling Gold.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its new smartphone Vivo V11 Pro in India today. Vivo V11 Pro’s price in India is Rs 25,990 and it will be available in two gradient colour combinations – Starry Night and Dazzling Gold. The handset goes on sale starting September 12.
The V11 Pro features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Halo FullView display with over 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM. There is also 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.
In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 Pro sports a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash and 'dual pixel' tech for better low-light photography and fast autofocus. On the front, the device houses a single 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-powered features and AR stickers.
Vivo V9 Pro packs a 3,400mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support. For security, the handset offers face unlock and in-display fingerprint reader similar to Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.5 out-of-the-box. There is also a dedicated Game Mode 4.0 built-in.
