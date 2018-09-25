Vivo V11 With Waterdrop Notch Dispaly Launched in India at Rs 22,990

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Tuesday launched the Vivo V11 in India for Rs 22,990 in starry night black and nebula purple colours. The smartphone comes in a configuration of 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage and will be available on Flipkart, Vivo India E-store and all offline channels starting September 27."At Vivo, it has always been our priority to bring constant innovation in technology and phone design. With the launch of the V11, we are adding a plethora of options for our consumers to choose a smartphone that meets their day-to-day needs," Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.The device is powered by a 3315mAh battery with dual-engine fast charge. The Vivo V11 features a 16MP+5MP dual rear camera and 25MP artificial intelligence (AI) selfie camera."Powered by Artificial Intelligence, the backlight HDR and low light modes capture multiple frames and combine them to create well-exposed photographs with a good level of detail. The camera's scene recognition mode automatically identifies objects, elements and scenes and applies specially customized enhancements for photographs," the company added.The device sports a 6.3-inch "Halo FullView" display with 19.9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Vivo's proprietary Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with the company's "Jovi AI Engine" to allocate CPU and memory resources efficiently to handle multiple operations.