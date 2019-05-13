Take the pledge to vote

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India; Price, Specifications, Offers and More

Up until now, the Vivo V15 Pro was available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for Rs 28,990.

Updated:May 13, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India; Price, Specifications, Offers and More
Up until now, the Vivo V15 Pro was available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for Rs 28,990.
Vivo has announced the launch of a new variant of the V15 Pro with 8GB of RAM. Up until now, the mid-range handset was available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for Rs 28,990. Now customers can opt for the higher memory model which is priced at Rs 29,990. Along with that, the company has also announced a new ‘Aqua Blue’ colour for the Vivo V15.

Customer can also avail special offers applicable for the two devices which include up to 12 months No Cost EMI including Bajaj Finance, IDFC First "ZERO DOWNPAYMENT" with 8 months EMI, HDB "ZERO DOWNPAYMENT" with 6 months EMI and additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

The Vivo V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and include a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 128GB of onboard storage. The phone also has a 3,700mAh battery along with a "Dual Engine" fast charging technology. The device also features a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display screen itself.

In terms of optics, the back of the Vivo V15 Pro houses a triple-camera setup with three lenses arranged vertically. This includes a 48-megapixel quad-pixel primary sensor, with effective capabilities of a 12-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, Vivo V15 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that pops-out whenever required.
