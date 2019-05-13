English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India; Price, Specifications, Offers and More
Up until now, the Vivo V15 Pro was available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for Rs 28,990.
Up until now, the Vivo V15 Pro was available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for Rs 28,990.
Loading...
Vivo has announced the launch of a new variant of the V15 Pro with 8GB of RAM. Up until now, the mid-range handset was available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for Rs 28,990. Now customers can opt for the higher memory model which is priced at Rs 29,990. Along with that, the company has also announced a new ‘Aqua Blue’ colour for the Vivo V15.
Customer can also avail special offers applicable for the two devices which include up to 12 months No Cost EMI including Bajaj Finance, IDFC First "ZERO DOWNPAYMENT" with 8 months EMI, HDB "ZERO DOWNPAYMENT" with 6 months EMI and additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange.
The Vivo V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and include a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 128GB of onboard storage. The phone also has a 3,700mAh battery along with a "Dual Engine" fast charging technology. The device also features a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display screen itself.
In terms of optics, the back of the Vivo V15 Pro houses a triple-camera setup with three lenses arranged vertically. This includes a 48-megapixel quad-pixel primary sensor, with effective capabilities of a 12-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, Vivo V15 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that pops-out whenever required.
Customer can also avail special offers applicable for the two devices which include up to 12 months No Cost EMI including Bajaj Finance, IDFC First "ZERO DOWNPAYMENT" with 8 months EMI, HDB "ZERO DOWNPAYMENT" with 6 months EMI and additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange.
The Vivo V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and include a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 128GB of onboard storage. The phone also has a 3,700mAh battery along with a "Dual Engine" fast charging technology. The device also features a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display screen itself.
In terms of optics, the back of the Vivo V15 Pro houses a triple-camera setup with three lenses arranged vertically. This includes a 48-megapixel quad-pixel primary sensor, with effective capabilities of a 12-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, Vivo V15 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that pops-out whenever required.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Surveen Chawla Shares First Picture of Baby Girl Eva, Leaves Fans Spellbound
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
- Elon Musk is a Giggling, Crawling Baby in This Deepfake Video, Netizens Find it Disturbing
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results