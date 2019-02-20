English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo V15 Pro to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Vivo V15 Pro will be the successor of previously launched Vivo V11 Pro.
Vivo is all set to launch V15 Pro today at 12:00 pm in New Delhi. The launch event will also be livestreamed on Vivo India’s YouTube channel. The V15 Pro will come with triple rear camera setup and will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone, which first appeared on Amazon, has now made its way to Flipkart where its design features have been revealed. While some reports suggested that the Vivo V15 Pro will be priced between Rs. 25,000-30,000, MySmartPrice claimed that the phone would cost Rs. 33,000 in India.
As per the leaked information, Vivo V15 Pro will come with Snapdragon 675 AIE octa core processor. The phone will weigh 185 grams and measure 157.25mmx74.71mmx8.21mm. Vivo V15 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and will be powered by the 3,700mAh battery with "Dual Engine" fast charging technology. The device also lacks physical fingerprint sensor, so V15 Pro could have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display screen itself.
In terms of optics, the back of the Vivo V15 Pro houses a triple-camera setup with three lenses arranged in a vertical fashion. This line-up is likely to include a 48MP quad pixel primary sensor, with effective capabilities of a 12MP sensor. One 8MP sensor and another 5MP sensor are also likely to be in the mix. On the front, Vivo V15 Pro will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is going to pop-out whenever required.
