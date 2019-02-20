English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Vivo V15 Pro With Snapdragon 675 Processor, 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Camera Launched For Rs 28,990

The Vivo V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and include a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its new device Vivo V15 Pro in India today for Rs 28,990. The all-new Vivo V15 pro will be available from 20 February in India. The device sports a pop-up front camera, which the company first introduced in the iconic Vivo Nex smartphone in early 2018.

The Vivo V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and include a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is also likely to have a 3,700mAh battery along with a "Dual Engine" fast charging technology. The device also lacks physical fingerprint sensor, so V15 Pro could have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display screen itself.

In terms of optics, the back of the Vivo V15 Pro houses a triple-camera setup with three lenses arranged in a vertical fashion. This line-up is likely to include a 48MP quad pixel primary sensor, with effective capabilities of a 12MP sensor. One 8MP sensor and another 5MP sensor are also likely to be in the mix. On the front, Vivo V15 Pro will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is going to pop-out whenever required.
