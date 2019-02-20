Vivo V15 Pro With Snapdragon 675 Processor, 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Camera Launched For Rs 28,990

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its new device Vivo V15 Pro in India today for Rs 28,990. The all-new Vivo V15 pro will be available from 20 February in India. The device sports a pop-up front camera, which the company first introduced in the iconic Vivo Nex smartphone in early 2018.The Vivo V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and include a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is also likely to have a 3,700mAh battery along with a "Dual Engine" fast charging technology. The device also lacks physical fingerprint sensor, so V15 Pro could have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display screen itself.In terms of optics, the back of the Vivo V15 Pro houses a triple-camera setup with three lenses arranged in a vertical fashion. This line-up is likely to include a 48MP quad pixel primary sensor, with effective capabilities of a 12MP sensor. One 8MP sensor and another 5MP sensor are also likely to be in the mix. On the front, Vivo V15 Pro will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is going to pop-out whenever required.