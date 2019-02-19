Vivo V15 Pro With Triple Rear Camera, 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera to Launch Tomorrow: Here Are The Details

Vivo is all set to launch its new device Vivo V15 Pro at an event tomorrow in India. The phone, which first appeared on Amazon, has now made its way to Flipkart where its design features have been revealed. While some reports suggested that the Vivo V15 Pro will be priced between Rs. 25,000-30,000, MySmartPrice claimed that the phone would cost Rs. 33,000 in India.The highlight feature of the phone(s) will be that it will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is going to pop-out whenever required. This should be similar to what we saw on he Vivo Nex smartphone. What’s more, at least one of them is going to feature a triple camera setup on the back placed in a module, which seems will also be the unit that houses the front pop-up selfie camera, but let’s just hold on to that until it goes official.A recent leak also gives us an idea as to how the spec-sheet might look like. The triple camera setup at the back could feature a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel sensor which we are assuming will capture depth information. There is no fingerprint sensor visible on the device so it is safe to assume that it could have a fingerprint scanner embedded in its 6.39-inch AMOLED screen. By the way, that display looks quite something as we are not seeing any forehead or chin in the promotional photos. Other than that, we can expect a Snapdragon 675 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and a battery unit rated at 3,700 mAh.