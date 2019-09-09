Vivo V17 Pro to Feature Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera; Company Confirms Launch in India

Ahead of its India launch in September, Vivo V17 Pro’s detailed specifications have leaked online. According to a promo video that made its way online, the new Vivo V17 Pro will have a dual pop-up selfie camera module with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens. This will reportedly help users click images with a bokeh effect. At the back, the Vivo V17 Pro will have a quad rear camera set-up, which will house a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors. The video claims that the back camera would also support a Super Night Mode for better low-light pictures.

The promo video also reveals the two colour options for the phone. Though the official names of the colours are not yet known, images suggest dark blue and white as the two colour variants. According to various media reports, Vivo is also speculated to offer in-display fingerprint sensor on the V17 Pro. The phone will also reportedly run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of onboard storage. The Vivo V17 Pro is said to run Android 9 Pie and may boast of a 4,100mAh battery.

Vivo has also confirmed the launch of the V17 Pro in India, and also recently shared a photo sample shot with the phone on social media. The company, however, has not yet officially revealed any details on the launch date and prices or any other technical specification.

