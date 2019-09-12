Vivo V17 Pro to Launch in India on September 20: Here is Everything we Know

The Vivo V17 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on September 20. The handset will be a successor to the Vivo V15 Pro which was launched in India earlier this year. According to leaks, the upcoming handset from Vivo will sport a total of six cameras. Two of those will sit inside a pop-up camera mechanism on the front while the remaining four cameras will be placed on the back panel, aligned in a vertical fashion.

Further leaks suggest that the Vivo V17 Pro will feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display which will also house an in-display fingerprint scanner. As for the hardware, Vivo V17 Pro is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, which seems strange as the Vivo V15 Pro featured the same processor. We can also expect up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As mentioned above, the camera on the Vivo V17 Pro is going to be the key highlight of the smartphone. The Vivo V17 Pro will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, the secondary camera will use an 8-megapixel image sensor, while the other two will use 2-megapixel. The front camera will make use of a pop-up mechanism which will include two cameras this time. This will include a 32-megapixel primary sensor paired to a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. However, it is not clear whether the second front camera will be a wide-angle lens or a depth sensor.

As for the battery, leaks suggest that the Vivo V17 Pro will come with a 4,100mAh. On the software front, we can expect the handset to run on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie software. As of now, there is no update on how much will the Vivo V17 Pro be sold for in India. Notably, most smartphones of Vivo V-series Pro in the past have been priced under Rs 30,000 and it can be expected that Vivo will follow the same pricing strategy for its V17 Pro.

