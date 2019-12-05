Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Vivo V17 to Launch on December 9: Here's Everything we Know so far

The Vivo V17 is expected to be priced at Rs 21,999 featuring a Snapdragon 675 processor and 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vivo V17 to Launch on December 9: Here's Everything we Know so far
The Vivo V17 is expected to be priced at Rs 21,999 featuring a Snapdragon 675 processor and 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo has confirmed that it will be launching the Vivo V17 in India on December 9. The announcement was made by Vivo India on its Twitter handle. The Indian version on V17 is expected to come with a hole-punch display to accommodate the front camera on the top right corner. The handset is also expected to sport a 48-megapixel AI quad-camera set-up at the back. The rear cameras will be placed in a rectangular module on top left corner. Vivo has also confirmed that the upcoming Vivo V17 will come with a 32-megapixel front camera setup, similar to the Vivo V17 Russian variant that was launched last month.

According to a report, the V17 is expected to be priced at Rs 21,999. As for the specifications, it is likely to come with a Snapdragon 675 processor and have 8GB RAM. The smartphone will have a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. It is also expected to have USB Type-C port. As for the display, it is expected to have a 6.44-inch OLED display. Earlier this year, Vivo has launched the Vivo V17 Pro in India featuring a 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera, and a 48-megapixel AI quad-rear camera.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com