Vivo V19 Neo Launched With Quad Rear Cameras: Price, Specs and More

Vivo has quietly launched a new smartphone called V19 Neo, with mid-range specifications. The Vivo V19 Neo has been unveiled in the Philippines, and is currently available for purchasing. Interestingly, the mid-range device carries the same specifications as the Vivo V19, which the company launched in Indonesia back in March 2020. The phone sports a quad-rear camera, and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 chipset with 18W fast charging. It is available in two colour options – Admiral Blue and Crystal White.

Vivo V19 Neo Specifications

The Vivo V19 Neo features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel screen resolution. This is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage, as well as Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10. The phone is packed with a 4,500mAh battery and a USB-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography duties, the Vivo V19 Neo has a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens. The rear camera comes with features such as Super night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait bokeh and Portrait light effects, among others. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 lens. The selfie camera also has a few modes such as Super night selfie, and Portrait light effects as well.

Vivo V19 Neo Price and Availability

The base model of the Vivo V19 Neo has a price tag of PHP 17,999 (~Rs 27,200). The company hasn't shared any information on international availability as of now, including India.