1-min read

Vivo V19 Series Pre-Bookings to Begin by End of February, Could Arrive in Time for IPL 2020

Pre-booking for both the phones, Vivo V19 and Vivo 19 Pro, might begin by the end of this month.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Vivo V19 Series Pre-Bookings to Begin by End of February, Could Arrive in Time for IPL 2020
Image for Representation

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is expected to soon bring its brand new Vivo V19 series to India. It is being speculated that the phones will be rolled out for the Indian market by mid-March, just in time for this year's IPL (Indian Premier League). Pre-booking for both the phones, Vivo V19 and Vivo 19 Pro, might begin by the end of this month.

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, the successor of Vivo V17 series, the Vivo V19 series phones are going to be available online and also through authorized stores. The Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro, are likely to be priced between Rs 20,000 - Rs 30,000. Further, the report also speculates that the Vivo V19 Pro would go on sale ahead of the standard Vivo V19. In terms of specifications, nothing, in particular, is known but it is being expected that the devices will be a notch better than their predecessors.

The brand had launched the Vivo V17 series phones in December last year. The Vivo V17 housed a 4,500mAh battery with the company's dual-engine 18W fast charging. In terms of camera the device had a quad setup at the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel bokeh lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. Further the quad-camera setup was also backed by Super Night Mode, an LED flash, Ultra Stable video, portrait mode, AR stickers, AI makeup etc. The front camera on the device included a 32-megapixel sensor.

On the other hand, Vivo V17 Pro came with a 4,100 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support. The front camera of the device included a 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel combo while on the back there was a 48 megapixel Sony IMX 582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Super Wide-Angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x zoom.

