Vivo V19 With 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera to Launch on April 3

Vivo is bringing an update to the V17, its selfie-focused series, to India on April 3. According to a report, the handset was supposed to launch on March 26, but the company has now decided to bring the smartphone next month. The handset was launched in Indonesia last week, however, the Indian version is said to come with slightly different specifications.

The Vivo V19 that launched in Indonesia came with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera. The Indian version, however, is expected to have a larger punch-hole to accommodate two cameras- 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is also expected to feature four cameras at the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

The handset was launched with the Snapdragon 675, but in India it will be launched with the Snapdragon 712 processor. It is also expected to feature 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, again different from the 18W fast charging on the Indonesian version.

As for the price, the V19 was expected to launch in India at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. However, another new report claims it will have MOP (Maximum Operating Price) of Rs 26,990 and MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of Rs 28,990 ($385/€355). This price is for the base variant having 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

