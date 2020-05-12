Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched in India

Vivo has finally managed to launch the V19 smartphone in India. Successor to the V17, the handset was launched in certain regions earlier this year. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to a delay as the company was originally expected to launch the handset in India at least a few weeks back. Some of the highlight features of the V19 include the dual-selfie camera, a large 4,500mAh battery, and support for 33W fast charging.

SPECIFICATIONS

The V19 features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a dual-punch-hole camera on the top right corner. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

There are four cameras at the back placed in a rectangular module looking similar to the one we saw on the iQoo 3. It includes an 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 aperture for macro and depth. There are a bunch of camera features including a super night mode, ultra-stable video, art portrait video, super macro, and portrait mode.

The front cameras placed in a pill-shaped cutout within the display, include a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. The front cameras offer super night selfie, super wide-angle selfie, ultra-stable video, and more.

Last but not the least, the handset features a 4,500mAh battery, which surprisingly doesn't make the device feel heavy. On top of that, there is support for 33W FlashCharge 2.0 support with a fast charger bundled in the box. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, and Wi-Fi. The phone will be offered in two colours- Piano Black and Mystic Silver.





PRICE

As for the price, the V19 will be available for Rs 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and at Rs 31,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The handset will go on sale starting May 15 through Vivo’s own e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce platforms, and partner offline stores.

