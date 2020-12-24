Vivo V20 2021 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India, Priced at Rs 24,990

Vivo has quietly launched the Vivo V20 2021 that is available to purchase in India starting today. Until now, the smartphone was only a part of the rumour mill and appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website earlier this month. As its name suggests, the Vivo V20 2021 is an upgraded version of the Vivo V20 that the company unveiled back in October. The new Vivo phone carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC instead of the Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The Vivo V20 2021 carries a price tag of Rs 24,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available to purchase through Amazon India in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options. Interestingly, the Vivo V20 that launched in October was also priced at Rs 24,990 for the same storage option. Amazon is providing sale deals such as no-cost EMI, exchange offer worth up to Rs 13,500, and 10 percent off with HDFC credit card.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V20 2021 sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that comes with anti-glare matte glass coating. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Notably, it ships with Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 out-of-the-box. The camera module design on the new phone is the same as its sibling. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel multi-function camera, and a 2-megapixel mono camera. The rear cameras support modes such as motion auto-focus, eye auto-focus, body and object auto-focus, super night mode, super wide-angle night mode, tripod night mode, ultra-stable video, and more. For selfies and video calling, there's a 44-megapixel camera that also supports auto-focus. Other features on the phone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.1.

The Vivo V20 2021 packs a 4,000mAh that supports 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.