Vivo V20 Goes on Sale Via Flipkart, Vivo Online Store: Prices, Availability and Offers

Vivo had launched its Vivo V20 smartphone in India last week. While the phone has been up for pre-orders since the day of the launch, normal sales began today. The Vivo V20 is priced at Rs. 24,990 onwards and is touted to be the slimmest smartphone to launch in India this year, measuring just 7.38mm in width. The smartphone is being sold via e-commerce platform Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and offline retail partners. Vivo has also announced a 10 percent cashback on payments via ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and Zest Money.

The Vivo V20 has been launched in three colours - Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 27,990. The Vivo V20 sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that comes with anti-glare matte coating. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V20 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel multi-function camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front camera on the Vivo V20 is a huge 44-megapiel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera of the Vivo V20 comes with features like Eye-Auto focus technology.

Customers buying the Vivo V20 on Flipkart can still avail Flipkart's Big Billion Days offers like an up to Rs. 1,500 off on SBI Credit cards and up to Rs. 1,000 off on SBI debit cards. Further, Vivo V20 buyers can buy the smartphone on no cost EMI and can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18,900. These deals, however, last till October 21, when the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale ends.