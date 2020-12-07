Vivo V20 Pro 5G Starts Getting Android 11 Update Just Days After Launch

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G was launched in India last week at a price of Rs 29,990. The Vivo V20 Pro came with Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11 software out-of-the-box. Now, the Chinese manufacturer is rolling out the Android 11 update on Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India. The Vivo V20 Pro comes powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC and a dual front camera setup. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and has a triple rear camera setup.

The update on the Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with build number PD2020F_EX_A6.70.8 and an update size of 3.6GB. The changelog states that the new update brings new features to the Vivo V20 Pro 5G including chat bubbles, priority chat function, and notification history. The update also brings the November 2020 security patch to the Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone. Reports are suggesting that Vivo is rolling out the update widely and those who have it can check for an update by going into the settings of their smartphones.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400p) AMOLED display with a notch. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB of RAM. There is a triple camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The 4,000mAh battery on the Vivo V20 Pro 5G supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology.