Vivo V20 Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 765G SoC at Rs 29,990, Rivals OnePlus Nord

Vivo launched its Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone in Thailand this September. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has brought its Vivo V20 Pro 5G to India. Vivo launched the V20 Pro 5G comes as the first Vivo V series smartphone to come with 5G support and has been priced at RS 29,990. The smartphone comes with Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 out of the box, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, dual selfie cameras, among other features.

The Vivo V20 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 29,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will be available to purchase on all major online and offline retailers. The Vivo V20 was already listed on retailers like Reliance Digital at a price of Rs 29,990 before the launch. Pre-bookings for the Vivo V20 Pro have been going on since a while now on the Vivo website. The Chinese manufacturer was taking pre-orders for its upcoming 5G handset at a token amount of Rs 2,000.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Up front, there is a dual selfie camera setup that includes a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery that provides all the power and support 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology.