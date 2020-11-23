Vivo V20 Pro Tipped to Cost Rs 29,990 in India, Other Sale Offers Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Vivo had unveiled the Vivo V20 Pro earlier this year, but the company confirmed in October that the smartphone would arrive in India by the end of this month. Now, a report by 91 Mobiles has revealed the pricing of the Vivo V20 Pro in India; however, the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to share information officially. According to the publication, the Vivo V20 Pro will come with a price tag of Rs 29,990, similar to the cost of the OnePlus Nord budget phone in India. It was further stated that the Vivo phone is available to pre-book in India via offline stores, and customers can also avail sale deals like 10 percent cashback with cards provided by ICICI and Bank of Baroda. Offline stores are also reportedly offering easy EMI options, Jio benefits, and more.

At the moment, other devices from the V20 series such as the vanilla V20 is available in India in two storage options of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 24,990 and Rs 27,990, respectively. The Vivo V20 SE price in India is set at Rs 20,990 for the lone 8GB + 128GB variant. The Vivo V20 Pro that was launched in Thailand in September had a single 8GB + 128GB storage option, although the company may include an additional storage model for the Indian market.

Vivo has also not clarified whether the Vivo V20 Pro would come with hardware tweaks in the Indian market, though 91 Mobiles states that the features would be similar to the Vivo V20 Pro global model. The global variant of the phone sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Notably, the Vivo V20 runs Android 11 with FuntouchOS atop, out-of-the-box.

Other features on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology. It packs a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular module that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. At the front, there's a 44-megapixel primary shooter accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary camera for selfies and video calling.