Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India: Price, Availability and More

Vivo is refreshing its V20 series lineup in India with the launch of Vivo V20 SE. Currently, the V20 series includes the vanilla Vivo V20, while the Vivo V20 Pro that was launched in September, will debut in India by the end of this month. The new Vivo V20 SE comes with triple rear cameras and a single selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop-notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB RAM.

Its price in India is set at Rs. 20,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB storage option. The Vivo V20 SE is available to purchase on Vivo India e-store as well as on major e-commerce websites in Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black colour options. Customers planning to purchase the phone via Vivo India site can also avail exchange offer to further lower its retailing price. Other sale deals include 10 percent cashback with ICICI and Kotak Bank credit card and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI option. Additionally, Vivo is also offering one-time free screen replacement offer via its website. Lastly, cash-on-delivery is available for select areas.

In terms of the specifications, the Vivo V20 SE sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports dual-SIM cards (Nano) and runs Funtouch OS 11 based on top Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB.

The triple rear camera is housed inside a vertical-rectangular camera module at the top left corner. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 120 degrees field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel micro-camera with f/2.4 aperture for bokeh effect. The rear cameras support 4K video recording and super night mode for capturing photos in a dark environment. For selfies and video calling, there's a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Other features on the Vivo V20 SE include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The phone includes a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging solution. The Vivo V20 SE comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security.