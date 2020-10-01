Vivo V20 Series Will be the First Out-of-the-Box Android 11 Smartphone, Not Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G

Google launched its new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones during an online event last night. Now, one would naturally expect the new Pixel smartphones to be the first to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. But that is not the case this time around. The Vivo V20 series of smartphones will be the first smartphones to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. A report in 9to5Google also says that the Vivo V20 review units have Android 11 installed out-of-the-box. The Vivo V20 press release also says that the series will run on the latest version of Android

It is unusual for a non-Pixel smartphone to be the first to come with the latest Android version. But Google has made efforts to make upgrades easier on firms. With Android 11, it is also the first time an Android update has come to non-Pixel smartphones on the very first day. The Vivo V20 series has already been launched in Indonesia, and is reported to come to India on October 12. The phone is priced at IDR 5 million (Rs. 26,640 by direct conversion) in Indonesia, and a global launch is also expected soon. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be available starting October 15 in the US. The standard Pixel 4a is the only Pixel smartphone that will make it to India this year. It will be launched on October 17.

The Vivo V20 has been listed on Vivo's India and global website. The phone is said to be sold via Flipkart, according to reports. It will be launched with Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 and come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will come with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The Vivo V20 will have a 44-megapixel front camera.